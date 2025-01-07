Stops, dates revealed for 2025 Twins Winter Caravan
Are you interested in meeting with Minnesota Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters? Then you're in luck because your opportunity is right around the corner. On Tuesday, the team announced plans for its 63rd Twins Winter Caravan, which will take place from Jan. 21-22 across several different communities in Minnesota and surrounding states.
The caravan features two legs and will make stops in nine different cities across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The first leg features Twins Hall of Famer and TV analyst Justin Morneau, utility player Austin Martin, pitcher Zebby Matthews and TV play-by-play voice Cory Provus, while the second leg features former All-Star closer and current broadcaster Glen Perkins, infielder Brooks Lee, pitcher Louie Varland and TV play-by-play voice Kris Atteberry.
The first leg will make stops in Rochester, Minn., La Crosse, Wis., and Welch, Minn., on Jan. 21 before swinging through St. Cloud, Minn., and Fargo, N.D., on Jan. 22. The second leg hits Willmar, Minn., and Sioux Falls, S.D., on Jan. 21 then makes stops in Owatonna, Minn., and Mankato, Minn., on Jan. 22. Each day on both legs features an event open to the public.
In addition to the two-day caravan, Twins leadership and alumni will make stops throughout the regions from Jan. 22-Feb. 5 for a number of notable events. Attendees include manager Rocco Baldelli, president and CEO Dave St. Peter, St. Paul Saints executive vice president and general manager Derek Sharrer, Saints broadcaster Sean Aronson, former umpire Tim Tschida, Twins Hall of Famers Jerry Bell and Jim Rantz and longtime Gophers baseball coach John Anderson.
You can find the Twins Winter Caravan schedule and other events below:
Leg 1 of Twins Winter Caravan
Jan. 21
- Private event at Mayo Eugenio Litta Children's Hospital in Rochester: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Private event at Kwik Trip Headquarters in La Crosse: 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Public event at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch: 6:30 p.m. (Find more details here)
Jan. 22
- Private event at Kennedy Community School in St. Cloud: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
- Public event at Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo: 6 p.m. (Find tickets here)
Leg 2 of Twins Winter Caravan
Jan. 21
- Private event for Willmar Stingers in Willmar: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Public event at Elmen Center at Augustana University: 6 p.m. (Tickets distributed by KSOO-AM)
Jan. 22
- Public event for Bold & Cold Days in downtown Owatonna: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Public event at The Venue (1850 Madison Ave.) in Mankato: 6 p.m. (More info found here)
Other events
- Jan. 22: Baseball Old Timers Hot Stove League at Southview Country Club in St. Paul, 7 p.m. (Tickets here)
- Jan. 23: 20th annual Diamond Awards at the Armory in Minneapolis, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (Tickets here)
- Feb. 1: 10th annual Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic at Lake Mille Lacs, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Tickets here)
- Feb. 5: Black Woods Blizzard Tour at Black Bear Casino in Carlton, Minn., 6 p.m.-9 p.m. (More info here)
Additional details about any of the events can be found here.