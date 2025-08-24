Taj Bradley offers disasterclass in Twins blowout loss to White Sox
Taj Bradley debut with the Twins couldn't have gone much worse on Sunday in an 8-0 blowout loss.
Bradley was acquired during Minnesota's trade deadline fire sale from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Griffin Jax. Twins President of Baseball Operations, Derek Falvey, had a lot of good things to say about their new 24-year-old RHP, but it's hard to see why so far.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins on SI newsletter
After an up-and-down three-game sample with Triple-A St. Paul, Bradley allowed nine hits and seven earned runs with only one strikeout in five innings Sunday in his first big league start with the club.
He had more than 350 innings of MLB experience with the Rays, and Sunday's outing will be one that he wants to forget. Minnesota generated only five hits offensively, so it's not all on Bradley's shoulders.
The Twins never even sniffed a rally on Sunday, as Chicago cruised to an 8-0 victory and a second straight win over Minnesota.
Two of the Twins' top two prospects acquired at the deadline, Mick Abel and now Bradley, have struggled mightily in their team debuts in back-to-back games. Positivity has been hard to come by this season for Minnesota, and Bradley's debut adds to the tire fire.
Next up for Minnesota is a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, starting with a 6:07 p.m. CT start on Monday.