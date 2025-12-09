Derek Falvey outlines Twins' focus for offseason additions

The Twins are the team many baseball insiders are keeping a close eye on at this week's Winter Meetings, which got underway on Monday in Orlando. With the increased attention on what Minnesota will do this offseason, Twins president Derek Falvey indicated that his focus is on adding to the roster to compete in 2026.

"Our focus right now is how do we add pieces to this team to go compete. Not to take pieces off. Doesn't mean we won't be creative with unique opportunities when they present to us, but we want to find a way to add to some areas we know we're a little bit thin," Falvey said on an appearance on MLB Network Radio.

Falvey noted that there have been "a lot" of asks this winter about star pitchers Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan, as well as outfielder Byron Buxton. However, despite expecting inquiries to keep coming, Falvey didn't appear to signal that the organization is ready to move on from its trio of stars.

When asked where he wants to add to the major league roster, Falvey pointed to the team's bullpen, which took the brunt of the damage during the team's unprecedented deadline fire sale in July.

"That'll be an area we'll focus on and have some conversations this week that will probably last all the way through the winter, we know that," said Falvey.

Falvey also said he wants to add a "compliment" to Kody Clemens at first base, and depth in the infield.

"We could add, you know... another fit with that group in the infield somewhere," he said.

"Ultimately, we feel good about our starting pitching. When you start with Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, we know [it's] going to bounce back in a good way. Then we're really excited about what comes behind it, right? Simeon Woods Richardson had a great year for us. Taj Bradley, who we acquired, Mick Abel finished the year really strong. Then we have other young guys behind it. Zebby Matthews, David Festa, others. We think that group can be deep," Falvey reasoned. "If we can lean on that, play the defense that we can with Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis, and others, we feel like we can go compete."

Falvey emphatically said that "Byron is a Twin," a strong indication that he won't be traded.

"He loves being a part of the Twins organization," Falvey said. "I think one of the coolest parts of last year, beyond watching the way he played on the field last, which was his best season, his healthiest season, was watching him smile and enjoy being a part of our clubhouse every day. This kid's smile is infectious, and he makes a difference every day he walks into the clubhouse. ... I know how much he cares about the Twins. I know how much he wants to be here, and I want him here, that's for sure."

Among the many questions surrounding the organization is what the payroll will look like now that the Pohlads decided to keep the team with support from limited partners. Reports over the past couple of weeks have indicated that more money could be opened up to the front office after the addition of the investment groups. How much, though, is still up in the air, and it wasn't something Falvey was willing to indicate when asked about it on Monday.

"Yeah, it's a fair question, and it's something we continue to evolve. We've gone through an ownership process where the Pohlads explored a sale. They're now bringing on some limited partners that I'm sure we'll announce here in the weeks ahead. Once we do that, my job is to educate them on what our team is, what our baseline looks like, and what opportunities we might see out there to invest in this team," said Falvey.

"So, specific numbers, things like that, we don't talk in those terms all the time, but we try and figure out where we have needs and adds, and I'll continue to evaluate that through the offseason. A specific number, not in mind right now. Trying to figure out where we can add to the team to make it better for next year."

