Taj Bradley shows improvement in second Twins start, Mick Abel shelled
Two of Minnesota's top trade acquisitions from this year's deadline fire sale were back in action on Saturday night, and they had two very different performances.
Taj Bradley made his second start with the Twins, and it was a much different story than the first. After allowing seven earned runs in his debut, the former Rays RHP allowed only one hit in five innings of work.
Rocco Baldelli surprisingly pulled him out after only 83 pitches, but it was a much more encouraging outing with six strikeouts and only three walks.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins on SI newsletter
Minnesota held a 3-1 lead when Bradley was relieved, but that quickly fell apart. Former Phillies RHP Mick Abel made his second appearence with the Twins, and he allowed seven hits in five earned runs in only one inning of work.
Abel has now allowed 14 hits and 11 earned runs in only four total innings with the Twins. He was a part of Minnesota's trade that sent Jhoan Duran to Philadelphia, and he has looked shaky so far in Minnesota.
Byron Buxton hit his 28th home run of the season, but the Twins lost Saturday's game against the Padres 12-3. Now, 61-74 on the season, they will host San Diego for one more game on Sunday, 12:05 p.m. CT, before a four-game series with the White Sox.