Takeaways from Twins' split-squad spring training games on Friday
The Twins split up their roster for the first time on Friday, playing a pair of simultaneous spring training games around 140 miles apart in Florida. They built big leads in both games, though only one of them resulted in a win. Let's dive into a quick recap of each contest, focusing on the meaningful takeaways involving the MLB-level players who were in action.
Ober cruises against Braves in Fort Myers (7-1 win)
Bailey Ober got the start for the Twins at their home stadium in Fort Myers, and he put together his second solid outing of the spring. Ober allowed one run on six hits over four innings against the Braves, striking out five. He didn't have any 1-2-3 innings, but the only damage he allowed came on a solo home run from Jarred Kelenic in the third. Outside of that, Ober was able to strand Atlanta's baserunners after hits. He generated 11 swings and misses on 63 pitches.
Across two outings this spring, Ober has gone seven innings and allowed 11 hits, one walk, and three runs while striking out 11. He'd obviously like to get that WHIP down, but the strikeouts are encouraging — and as always, it's just spring training. Ober is in line for a big season.
The Twins scored all seven of their runs in this game between the second and fifth innings. They didn't hit any home runs, but they put runners on the bases and capitalized on a couple Atlanta errors. Ryan Jeffers, Willi Castro, Ty France, and Brooks Lee all had two-hit games, with Castro picking up a pair of doubles. France has had a very impressive spring so far; he's hitting .529 with a 1.461 OPS and looks like a strong value addition in free agency. Fellow newcomer Harrison Bader went 1 for 2 on stolen base attempts and will almost certainly lead the Twins in that department this year.
After Ober departed, the Twins got scoreless innings from Griffin Jax, Danny Coulombe, Jorge Alcala, Huascar Ynoa, and Scott Blewett. Alcala threw the hardest pitch of the day at 98.7 miles per hour.
Festa struggles in high-scoring affair against Rays (9-9 tie)
The other half of the squad traveled up the coast to Tampa to take on the Rays. The Twins' first five batters of the game reached base, and they managed to score four innings with just one hit against Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz (who also walked three and hit a batter). Minnesota added three more runs against Baz in the top of the second, then chipped in an eighth run in the third.
Unfortunately, David Festa couldn't capitalize on the early lead. He gave up one run in the first inning and a four-spot in the bottom of the third, turning an 8-1 lead into an 8-5 game. Festa finished his outing having allowed five earned runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. Through three spring appearances, he has a 10.13 ERA. He still has time to turn it around, but he'll likely need to do so if he's going to avoid starting the season with Triple-A St. Paul.
This was an encouraging performance from Edouard Julien, who singled twice and walked twice in four plate appearances. He had gotten off to a slow start to the spring. Luke Keaschall, the organization's No. 3 prospect, had two hits, including Minnesota's only extra-base hit of the game (a double).
Darren McCaughan was charged with four earned runs allowed in two innings as the Rays took a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the seventh. But Travis Adams limited the damage by getting the final nine outs of the game, and the Twins' minor-leaguers were able to scratch across a run in the ninth to make this one a tie (there are no extra innings in spring training, understandably).
