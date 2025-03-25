Trevor Larnach homers as Twins beat Rockies in spring training finale
Trevor Larnach homered and Chris Paddack fanned five as the Minnesota Twins won their spring training finale, 5-3, beating the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. They finish with a 13-15 spring record.
Larnach got the Twins on the scoreboard right away in the first inning, hitting a two-run homer off Rockies starter German Marquez. Colorado did get it back, however, as Hunter Goodman hit a two-run shot off Paddack in the second inning. That was Paddack's only blemish in a start in which he gave up just the two runs off two hits while fanning five in 3 1/3 innings.
Christian Vazquez put Minnesota back in the lead with an RBI single that scored Willi Castro in the fifth inning, but once again, the Rockies knotted it in the seventh frame when Sam Hilliard hit an RBI single off Scott Blewett. The Twins went ahead for good after Kyler Fedko hit an RBI single in the eighth inning that scored Caden Kendle before Jefferson Morales scored Fedko with an RBI single of his own the next at-bat. The Twins went 3 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Justin Topa pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning with a strikeout.
At the plate, Carlos Correa went 1 for 2 with a double and scored on Larnach's homer. Larnach went 1 for 2 with the homer, and Byron Buxton was also 1 for 2, striking out once. Castro was 1 for 1 and drew a walk; Harrison Bader was 1 for 1, too; and DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Vazquez and Edouard Julien each went 1 for 2 from the plate. Matt Wallner was 0 for 2.
With the spring training slate now officially in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn to Opening Day. For the Twins that comes Thursday when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a 3:15 p.m. first pitch.