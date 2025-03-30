Trevor Plouffe weighs in on Yankees' new bats: 'I love this'
The New York Yankees debuted new bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, and let's just say the results were pretty good. The Yankees hit a franchise-record nine home runs in a 20-9 blowout of the Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
The new bat technology was the talk of Major League Baseball. It was revealed during the broadcast, and essentially, the Yankees altered their bats after noticing Anthony Volpe tended to hit on the label rather than the barrel. They moved the weight of the bat down, basically lowering the barrel of the bat. There were questions surfacing whether the alterations were legal, and many in the baseball world weighed in on the new tech, including former Minnesota Twin Trevor Plouffe.
"I did talk to somebody who said you're going to be seeing these all throughout the league," Plouffe said in a video he posted to X, formerly Twitter. "This isn't just a Yankee thing. And the science behind it is pretty cool."
Count Plouffe as a fan of New York's move.
"I love this, and it's about time hitters did something," he said. "I've talked about it countless times on our show about how pitches' tech is so far advanced. ... This is something that really could make a difference, and I talked to a couple guys at the (players' association) and they said this is legal, so we will be seeing it throughout the league. I love it, obviously, as a hitter. And go Yanks. Go beat the Bomba Squad, take another thing from the Twins while you're at it."