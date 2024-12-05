Inside The Twins

Twins announce three additions, finalize coaching staff for 2025

Minnesota welcomed Trevor Amicone, Ramon Borrego and Rayden Sierra to its coaching staff on Thursday.

Nolan O'Hara

Ramon Borrego poses during media day at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 1, 2021.
Ramon Borrego poses during media day at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on March 1, 2021. / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Minnesota Twins announced three additions to their coaching staff on Thursday, hiring Trevor Amicone as their assistant hitting coach, Ramon Borrego as the first base/infield coach and Rayden Sierra as a hitting coach. Additionally, Hank Conger is transitioning from first base coach to assistant bench coach and will continue working with catchers.

That finalizes the club's major league coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Both Borrego and Sierra come from the Twins organization. Borrego has never been with the big league club, but has 21 years of experience in the organization, most recently as the manager for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. The Wind Surge had two first-place finishes under Borrego and they went 269-263 in his four seasons at the helm overall.

This will be Sierra's fifth season in the Twins organization after spending last season as the club's minor league hitting coordinator. He was previously the hitting coach for Low-A Fort Myers from 2021-23.

Amicone, a Sandy, Utah, native, was the hitting coach for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last season. The RailRiders were second in the International League in runs scored (854), OPS (.796) and on-base percentage (.358). They also had the third-fewest strikeouts (1,227), fourth-best batting average (.262) and slugging percentage (.438) and were fifth and sixth, respectively, in total bases (2,118) and hits (1,267) in the International League. Amicone had been with the Yankees organization since 2020 after previously serving as an assistant coach at Utah Tech University for a few years.

Find the Twins' complete coaching staff below:

2025 Twins coaching staff

Manager

Rocco Baldelli

Assistant hitting coach

Trevor Amicone

Hitting coach

Matt Borgschulte

First base/infield coach

Ramon Borrego

Assistant bench/catching coach

Hank Conger

Quality control coach

Nate Dammann

Pitching coach

Pete Maki

Assistant pitching coach

Luis Ramirez

Hitting coach

Rayden Sierra

Bullpen coach

Colby Suggs

Bench coach

Jayce Tingler

Third base/outfield coach

Tommy Watkins

