Twins announce three additions, finalize coaching staff for 2025
The Minnesota Twins announced three additions to their coaching staff on Thursday, hiring Trevor Amicone as their assistant hitting coach, Ramon Borrego as the first base/infield coach and Rayden Sierra as a hitting coach. Additionally, Hank Conger is transitioning from first base coach to assistant bench coach and will continue working with catchers.
That finalizes the club's major league coaching staff for the 2025 season.
Both Borrego and Sierra come from the Twins organization. Borrego has never been with the big league club, but has 21 years of experience in the organization, most recently as the manager for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. The Wind Surge had two first-place finishes under Borrego and they went 269-263 in his four seasons at the helm overall.
This will be Sierra's fifth season in the Twins organization after spending last season as the club's minor league hitting coordinator. He was previously the hitting coach for Low-A Fort Myers from 2021-23.
Amicone, a Sandy, Utah, native, was the hitting coach for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last season. The RailRiders were second in the International League in runs scored (854), OPS (.796) and on-base percentage (.358). They also had the third-fewest strikeouts (1,227), fourth-best batting average (.262) and slugging percentage (.438) and were fifth and sixth, respectively, in total bases (2,118) and hits (1,267) in the International League. Amicone had been with the Yankees organization since 2020 after previously serving as an assistant coach at Utah Tech University for a few years.
Find the Twins' complete coaching staff below:
2025 Twins coaching staff
Manager
Rocco Baldelli
Assistant hitting coach
Trevor Amicone
Hitting coach
Matt Borgschulte
First base/infield coach
Ramon Borrego
Assistant bench/catching coach
Hank Conger
Quality control coach
Nate Dammann
Pitching coach
Pete Maki
Assistant pitching coach
Luis Ramirez
Hitting coach
Rayden Sierra
Bullpen coach
Colby Suggs
Bench coach
Jayce Tingler
Third base/outfield coach
Tommy Watkins