Twins announce winners of 2024 Diamond Awards, including team MVP
The Twins have announced the winners of their 2024 Diamond Awards, as voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. They'll be presented at an awards ceremony in January, which "will benefit research, education and care in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota."
Here they are, with a brief explanation or analysis for each:
Most Valuable Twin: Willi Castro
Led the team in games, plate appearances, hits, runs, etc. while playing five different positions and being named a Gold Glove finalist. Not the Twins' best player, but he was their most available and versatile. You can argue that this should've been Carlos Correa, despite his injuries. The fact that it wasn't Correa, Byron Buxton, or Royce Lewis tells you a lot about why this season fell apart.
Twins Pitcher of the Year: Griffin Jax
One of the best relievers in all of baseball, Jax had a 2.03 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 71 innings, many of them of the high-leverage variety. That makes him the deserving winner in this category, even over solid seasons from Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober.
Twins Outstanding Rookie: Simeon Woods Richardson
Woods Richardson stepped into the starting rotation and delivered solid results over 28 starts, even if he faded a bit down the stretch. He's the logical pick here, but guys like David Festa and Brooks Lee have more long-term upside.
Most Improved Twin: Cole Sands
Sands emerged as a key reliever for the Twins in his third season, which very few saw coming after his first couple years. Trevor Larnach also warranted some consideration here.
Defensive Player of the Year: Carlos Santana
A no-brainer for this award, Santana might become the Twins' first Gold Glove winner since 2017. He was outstanding at first base all season.
Bob Allison Award: Carlos Correa
This is given to the player who "exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field." Correa, the unquestioned leader of the team, has won it three years in a row now.
Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award: Royce Lewis
Lewis does a lot of good things off the field.
“Media Good Guy” Award: Ryan Jeffers
Jeffers "developed a reliability and candor that local and national media appreciated."
Upper Midwest Player of the Year: Phillies reliever Matt Strahm
It's a little confusing that a non-Twins player is on here, but Strahm is from North Dakota and had an All-Star season for Philadelphia.
Twins Alumni Community Service: Torii Hunter
Hunter has remained involved in the community after his playing days.