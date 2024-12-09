Twins begin 19th annual 'Holiday Week of Giving'
The Minnesota Twins are looking to spread some Christmas cheer.
The Twins announced their 19th annual "Holiday Week of Giving" on Monday, where Twins players, alumni, front office staff and corporate partners will volunteer with at a variety of events benefitting local causes. The week of giving begins on Monday and runs through Friday, and events are taking place all across the Twin Cities area. Here's a look:
Monday
Hall of Famer and longtime broadcaster Bert Blyleven and Twins front office staff are volunteering at the Bloomington, Minn., warehouse for local nonprofit Bridging, which provides donated furniture and other household items to families transitioning out of poverty and homelessness, and they will work to build dressers for families in need.
Tuesday
Blyleven, front office staff and the Twins' mascot, T.C. Bear, will host a book fair for students at Northrop Elementary School in Minneapolis. T.C. Bear will kick off the day by giving students a warm welcome to school, the group will set up book displays for the kids, host a pizza party for staff, and Blyleven will read aloud to two classes during the event.
Wednesday
Twins volunteers will serve meals and give out gift bags to veterans at Target Field from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being put on — in conjunction with WCCO-TV — by Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), which will also be working to connect veterans with medical care resources and help registering for shelter programs and other assistance. The organization's mission is to end homelessness for veterans in Minnesota.
Thursday
Hall of Famer Joe Mauer, Twins legend Justin Morneau and current Twins players Brooks Lee and Bailey Ober, along with Twins front office staff, volunteers, mascot T.C. Bear and Target mascot Bullseye, will visit Gillette Children's Hospital from 10 a.m. to noon to provide the kids a day of fun that'll include face painting, presents, games, pictures and holiday snacks.
Briefly
- The Twins will also be participating in other events throughout the week, including making blankets and shopping for supplies to donate to YouthLink, a nonprofit that works with young people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The full list of the Twins' partners for the week of giving include Be The Change MN, Bridging, Gillette Children's, MACV, Minneapolis Public Schools, NMDP, Papa John's, Reading Partners, Target, The Giving Trees, WCCO-TV and YouthLink.