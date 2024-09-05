Twins calling up DaShawn Keirsey Jr. for MLB debut as Max Kepler hits IL
The Twins are placing Max Kepler on the injured list and calling up outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. for the first time. Kepler has been dealing with knee soreness lately and has struggled mightily this summer, hitting .238 with 4 home runs and a 73 wRC+ in 66 games since the start of June. The Twins are officially calling his injury left patellar tendinitis.
Keirsey, 27, was a fourth-round pick out of Utah by the Twins in 2018. Like fellow '18 draftee Michael Helman, who made his MLB debut this week, he's played nearly 500 games in Minnesota's minor league system while awaiting this opportunity. Keirsey reached Double-A in 2022 and Triple-A last year.
In 2023, Keirsey hit .294 with 15 homers and 39 steals across those two levels. He's been with the Saints for all of this year and has posted similar numbers, hitting .292 with 14 homers, 75 RBI, and 36 steals in 103 games. A speedy outfielder who plays great defense, he has been outstanding at the plate for St. Paul and is certainly deserving of this long-awaited call to the big leagues.
It's unclear at this point, with 23 games left on the schedule, when — or if — Kepler will be able to return to action. Given how poorly he's played for the past three months, it would be hard for Keirsey to not provide an upgrade.
Keirsey joins Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner, Austin Martin, and Willi Castro as the Twins' outfield options right now. He should get some run in center field with Manuel Margot sidelined and Byron Buxton suffering a setback with his hip pain. He could make his MLB debut as soon as Friday in Kansas City.
Kody Funderburk was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Keirsey on the 40-man roster.