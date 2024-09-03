Michael Helman set for MLB debut Tuesday, Louie Varland starting on Wednesday?
Michael Helman is in the Twins' lineup and will make his MLB debut against the Rays on Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field. He's hitting ninth and starting in right field against left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs.
Helman, 28, was added to the roster on Sunday when Manuel Margot hit the injured list. An 11th-round pick out of Texas A&M six years ago, he's earned this opportunity in the big leagues by grinding through nearly 500 minor league games.
This season with Triple-A St. Paul, Helman was hitting .283 with 13 homers and an .876 OPS in 63 games. He battled injuries last year, but had a .911 OPS in 38 games. In 2022, between St. Paul and Double-A Wichita, Helman had 20 homers, 40 stolen bases, and 101 runs scored in 135 games. Across his minor league career, he's been a .261 hitter with 66 homers, 92 steals, and a .776 OPS.
Helman, who can play both outfield and infield, will look to impress the Twins and make the case to stick around in the big leagues for the rest of this season.
Varland starting on Wednesday?
David Festa will pitch on Tuesday, but the Twins have not officially announced a starter for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay. In related news, Louie Varland has a locker in the road clubhouse at the Trop, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune.
Logically, it seems like Varland will get the start on Wednesday. The Twins have talked recently about using a sixth starter to provide an extra day of rest for their rotation in a stretch without many off days. They're four games into a stretch of 13 consecutive days with a game on the schedule. After their next off day on the 12th, they'll have another ten games in a row.
Varland struck out nine over five scoreless innings in his last Saints appearance on August 28. I've made the case for the Twins moving him into a bullpen role, but it seems like the organization still likes him better as rotation depth right now.
The other benefit to starting Varland on Wednesday is that it pushes Pablo López back a day and lines him up to start the series opener in Cleveland on September 16. Previously, he wouldn't have been scheduled to pitch in that critical four-game series.