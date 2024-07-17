Twins' Carlos Correa booed at MLB All-Star Game: 'Everywhere I go'
Boos rained down from the Globe Life Field crowd in Arlington, TX, as Twins star Carlos Correa was introduced before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. It's nothing new to Correa, who has been booed at most visiting stadiums over the last several years. Fans in New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere make it a point to show their displeasure towards the former Astros shortstop, who was part of Houston's sign-stealing scandal in 2017.
"Everywhere I go," Correa can be heard saying.
Correa, 29, has had an incredible first half for the Twins, who currently hold a wild-card spot in the American League and are 4.5 games behind the Guardians in the Central. He's hitting .308 with 13 homers, 47 RBI, and a 151 OPS+ that is his best since since the infamous 2017 season. This was his third trip to the All-Star game and his first in three seasons with the Twins. Correa didn't participate in the game, though, choosing to sit out while recovering from plantar fasciitis.
Willi Castro, making his first All-Star appearance in his sixth MLB season, got one at-bat for the AL and grounded out against Jeff Hoffman to end the 8th inning. Those were the Twins' only two All-Stars. The AL won 5-3.