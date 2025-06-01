Twins' Carlos Correa explains his side of his first career ejection
Between the regular season and playoffs, Saturday night in Seattle marked the 1,243rd Major League Baseball game of Carlos Correa's 11-year career. When he was thrown out by home plate umpire Austin Jones in the seventh inning, it was the first time he had ever been ejected from a big-league ballgame.
Correa was in the on-deck circle when Jones called a pair of strikes on Brooks Lee on borderline-looking pitches at the bottom of the zone. The Twins' star shortstop said something to Jones, who then — seemingly without much warning — threw him out of the game. Correa was irate. So was manager Rocco Baldelli, who raced out of the dugout to defend Correa and was quickly tossed as well.
Prior to Lee's at-bat, Jones had called a few other questionable low pitches as strikes during the game, including one to Correa in the fifth inning. It's also worth noting that Jones is a young umpire who made his MLB debut in the role last summer, so he and Correa don't have much of a relationship.
Afterwards, Correa insisted that he "did not say anything to get thrown out," per the Minnesota Star Tribune's Phil Miller. Here's what he said, via Miller:
“He called a pitch on me that was a 3-percenter, and I asked him where he had it. Every umpire says, ‘I missed it.’ And he said it was right there, so at that point, I knew that he was having trouble with the strike zone. I’m on deck and Brooks is getting some pitches that were borderline. I just said, ‘You’ve got to get them up. You’ve got to make an adjustment. You can’t call that all day.’ That’s all I said. And he threw me out.”
“He doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know my character and he doesn’t know who I am. I didn’t even think he could hear every word that I said. He just pulled the trigger for some reason. It was definitely a weird situation because I understand the situation of the game. I understand that I cannot get thrown out so I’m never going to disrespect an umpire, I’m never going to say anything that would make them want to throw me out.”
Lee was also surprised by the ejection. So was Baldelli, who called it "premature," noting that Correa is a "pretty respectful guy."
The umpires' side of things was different. Crew chief Bill Miller, a longtime ump who was at first base on Saturday, told a pool reporter Correa “argued the strike call on the hitter that was at-bat. Carlos was warned twice to stop. He continued and was ejected.”
Maybe we'll get a Jomboy video breaking down the incident at some point.
Correa, who has been on fire at the plate lately, walked, doubled, and struck out in his first three plate appearances of the night. The Twins lost 5-4 on an 11th-inning Mariners walk-off to cap a wild game that featured a bit of everything. It came one day after the Twins made some history in a crazy extra-innings win of their own.