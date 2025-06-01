Twins fall in wild game featuring fire alarm, ejections, and MLB debut walk-off
Saturday night's game between the Twins and Mariners wild. It featured power from Matt Wallner and Cal Raleigh, ejections, a fire alarm, another ninth-inning rally by the Twins and a walk-off win for Seattle in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Making it even more memorable was the guy who gave Seattle the 5-4 win was Cole Young, a 21-year-old prospect making his MLB debut for the Mariners.
The scoring started right away as Wallner launched two-run homer in the first inning. It was his first swing since being reinstated from the injured list, and it continued a powerful stretch that saw him smash five homers in six rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul.
Cal Raleigh's 22nd homer of the season trimmed Minnesota's lead to 3-2 in the third inning, and then all heck broke loose in the fourth inning when the fire alarms began blaring throughout the stadium. The alarms and flashing lights continued and caused a 10-minute delay before finally coming to a halt.
Still leading 3-2 in the seventh, Carlos Correa was in the on-deck circle when he was ejected by the home plate umpire. Correa wasn't happy with a low strike called in his previous at-bat, but it's unclear what prompted his quick ejection with Brooks Lee at the plate. And the ump wasn't done. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli ran out of the dugout to defend Correa, and he was promptly tossed as well.
After J.P. Crawford smashed a two-run homer off Jorge Alcala in the bottom of the seventh, the Twins found themselves down 4-3 only to ti ethe game in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Trevor Larnach. The only reason Larnach had a chance to tie the game was because Byron Buxton went from home to third on a throwing error by Seattle pitcher Carlos Vargas.
Minnesota also missed a bunch of late-inning scoring opportunities. In the eighth, they failed to score after putting runners at first and second with nobody out. In the 10th, they had runners at first and second with nobody out and again failed to score after Wallner was thrown out at home plate by Julio Rodriguez and Harrison Bader's hot smash wound up being a 5-4-3 double play. In the 11th, they had runners at the corners with nobody out and didn't score.