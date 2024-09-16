Twins claim left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin off waivers from Baltimore
Cole Irvin might not save the day for the Minnesota Twins, but he gives them another starting pitcher to choose from over the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Twins claimed Irvin off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. The 30-year-old lefty has pitched in 25 games this season, including 16 starts, and posted a 4.86 ERA in 107.1 innings. He's struck out 76 batters and walked 25 while giving up 17 homers.
It's unclear if the Twins will use Irvin in the starting rotation over rookies Zebby Matthews or Simeon Woods Richardson, but both have struggled of late. Matthews has been tagged for 15 runs in his last three starts and Woods Richardson seems to be wearing down as the season wears on. At 128 innings pitched, Woods Richardson has reached a new career-high in innings and he hasn't pitched past the fourth inning in any of his last four starts.
It would seem unwise to offer Irvin a start against the Guardians or Red Sox this week considering he has allowed 15 runs (11 earned) on 23 hits in four appearances (three against Boston, one against Cleveland) against the two clubs this season.
To make room on the roster, the Twins designated right-hander Randy Dobnak for assignment.
Irvin is not eligible to pitch in the postseason for the Twins.