Twins climb one spot to No. 24 in updated MLB power rankings
It certainly hasn't been the start the Minnesota Twins were hoping for.
Two weeks into the season, and the Twins were 4-8 entering Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and were slashing just .203/.327/.595 as a team for the season. But that isn't their biggest issue, according to ESPN, which ranked Minnesota No. 24 in MLB in its latest power rankings released Thursday.
"In starting 3-7, the Twins hit just .199, but maybe the biggest problem has been the lack of innings the rotation has delivered," ESPN's Dave Schoenfield wrote. He noted how only twice during that stretch did a Twins starter get an out in the sixth inning. Of course, right on cue, Joe Ryan delivered seven shutout innings in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
The Twins were up one spot from ESPN's rankings last week after their 2-4 start to the season that included being swept in their opening series against the St. Louis Cardinals. But they're still down seven spots from the No. 17 ranking ESPN gave the franchise a couple days before the season. And they're behind all but one of their AL Central Division rivals.
The Chicago White Sox ring up the bottom of ESPN's rankings at No. 30, but the Cleveland Guardians (No. 22), Kansas City Royals (No. 14) and Detroit Tigers (No. 12) all rank ahead of the Twins, just as they do in the division standings. The top-five teams in the updated rankings were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and New York Yankees, respectively. The Chicago Cubs made the biggest leap forward, going from No. 14 to No. 6.
The Twins will look to start making up some ground when they meet the Royals at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.