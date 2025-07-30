Twins fall to Red Sox: Brooks Lee booms, Jhoan Duran in-game trade scare
The Twins lost 8-5 to the Red Sox Tuesday night in Minneapolis, though there were moments of excitement and panic for Minnesota fans thanks to Brooks Lee's off-the-bench performance and an interesting moment featuring Jhoan Duran in the bullpen.
Duran, whose name has been in trade rumors for weeks now, was seen hugging the bullpen catcher in the middle of the game. The moment was caught on TV, prompting speculation that he was saying goodbye to his teammates — presumptively for a yet-to-be-announced trade. But that wasn't the case, as was reported later on by MLB insider Jeff Passan.
"Jhoan Duran has not been traded. He was just hugging his bullpen catcher because that's what friends do sometimes," Passan said.
As for the game, Lee came off the bench after Carlos Correa exited with an illness and he proceeded to drive in a run with a two-out hit in the fifth inning and then crush two-run homers in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively.
The loss, however, drops the Twins to 51-56, six games out of the wild-card race with five teams ahead of them in the race for the final playoff spot. The trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT Thursday.