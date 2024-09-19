Twins fans vent frustrations on social media as wild-card lead vanishes
Minnesota Twins fans have taken to social media to air out their frustrations with the team following three losses in four games to the division-leading Cleveland Guardians this week.
Those frustrations have been aimed at the manager, ownership and of course, the play on the field. The Twins posted the final score on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the comments were chaos. The Madison Mallards, a Northwoods League team, were quick to point out the obvious.
“did the twins blow a 4 game lead for the WC spot in the last for days?” the account posted.
The Twins have seen their lead for the final American League wild-card spot vanish in the last week. Following Thursday’s loss to the Guardians, the Twins are now tied with the Detroit Tigers for the final wild-card spot, though they do still hold the tiebreaker. Either way, it’s not exactly the position they envisioned themselves in just a few short weeks ago.
The ownership has taken a lot of flak during the skid, with many fans frustrated they didn’t shell out big bucks for pitching. The bullpen has struggled down the stretch of the season, and injuries have forced the Twins to thrust a trio of rookie pitchers into the starting rotation.
“I hope the Pohlads saw that Griddy,” said Jack Leverentz, the founder of 10K Takes, referring to Andres Gimenez’s walk-off single that gave the Guardians a 3-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.
Another user made a joke about the owners not needing to pay operating costs in October.
All in all, it's a pretty frustrated group of Twins fans following a brutal stretch that's resulted in their wild-card lead vanishing. They'll look to get back on track this weekend against the Boston Red Sox.