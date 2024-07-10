Twins find little offense in loss to White Sox in first game of doubleheader
Matt Wallner extended the Twins’ home run streak to 27 games with a solo shot in the seventh inning, but Minnesota found little offense outside of that in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.
While the Twins (52-40) have homered in 27 consecutive games, which matches the third-longest streak in MLB history, they weren’t able to get much going at the plate in Game 1 Wednesday outside of Wallner’s 378-foot homer to right-center field in the seventh that made it a 3-1 game.
Wallner was 2 for 4 overall, also hitting a fourth-inning single.
The White Sox (27-67) plated the first run in the fifth inning when Paul DeJong scored Gavin Sheets, who led off the inning with a double, with a sacrifice fly to left field. Luis Robert Jr.’s two-run, 416-foot homer in the sixth inning put the White Sox up 3-0.
Those were all the runs Twins starter Bailey Ober allowed in a mostly solid outing in which he gave up four hits in all while fanning six across six innings of work. Ober fell to 8-5 on the season with the loss.
The Twins had an early opportunity to get White Sox starter Erick Fedde out of the game as Willi Castro drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, Carlos Correa singled the next at-bat and Trevor Larnach drew a walk after that to load the bases. But Fedde got Jose Miranda to fly out, struck out Carlos Santana and got Brooks Lee to ground into a fielder's choice to get out without any damage.
Correa did stay hot at the plate, going 3 for 4 in the game.
Fedde ended up going five innings, allowing just four hits and no runs while fanning five, improving to 7-3 on the season with the victory.
The Twins and White Sox will meet for the second of the doubleheader at approximately 4:40 p.m.