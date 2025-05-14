Twins first baseman Ty France exits game with left foot contusion
Twins first baseman Ty France exited the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader due to a left foot contusion, the team announced. France fouled a ball off of his foot during the fifth inning and was replaced by Kody Clemens in the bottom half of the frame.
France, who the Twins signed to a one-year deal in February, has been a mainstay in Minnesota's lineup this season. He's played in all 42 games, starting 41 of them at first base. Hitless in his last 14 at-bats at the time of his departure from Wednesday's game, France is hitting .255 with three home runs, 21 RBI, and a .686 OPS this year. He's hit between 3rd and 7th in the batting order all season, recently occupying the No. 3 spot for Rocco Baldelli.
It's unclear what the Twins' plan would be at first base if France has to miss time. Clemens, who has nearly 500 career innings at first, is an option to get the start in the second game of this doubleheader in Baltimore. So is Jonah Bride, who has nearly 400 career innings at first. Christian Vazquez has also played a little first base in his career, but he doesn't seem like a realistic option. Royce Lewis makes some sense there on paper, but he has never played the position at any level.
Clemens and Bride were both acquired by the Twins in low-cost midseason trades after being designated for assignment by their previous clubs.
Beyond Wednesday, perhaps a France injury could open the door to a third Twins stint this season for Mickey Gasper, the only other player to start a game at 1B for Minnesota in 2025. Gasper has struggled at the plate in the big leagues but has raked for Triple-A St. Paul, most recently winning International League player of the week honors after hitting four home runs in six games last week.
It's also possible France will be good to go by Thursday and no roster move will be needed.