Minnesota Wild owner among new Twins limited partners, insider says

While the Minnesota Twins are reportedly expected to reveal who the Pohlad family's new limited partners are at some point this month, one such partner is believed to be Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold.

That's according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, who reported on social media Tuesday night that Leipold "is part of one of three limited partner groups."

It's unclear how much of a stake Leipold has purchased in the Twins, but Russo's colleague, Dan Hayes, reported earlier Tuesday that three limited partners have purchased a combined 20% of the Twins based on a $1.75 billion valuation.

Hayes says the new Pohlad partners will be announced this week, and that they will infuse new money into the ball club and help erase the team's reported $500 million in debt.

On Monday, the Twins signed free agent first baseman Josh Bell, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal. Before his deal, the Twins' projected payroll for 2026 was roughly $95 million, well below the $130 million Opening Day payroll in 2025.

How much more the Twins will spend in free agency is unknown, although Hayes and others have suggested that the payroll could wind up around $115 million by the time the 2026 season begins.

If Leipold has any influence on how the Twins approach free agency in the future, it could lead to a bigger budget. Leipold has never held back when it comes to spending on talent in the NHL, having doled out massive contracts to the likes of Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, Matt Boldy, and, most recently, Kirill Kaprizov, who signed the richest contract in NHL history.

Leipold, meanwhile, has increased his footprint on the Minnesota sports scene. Not only does he own the Wild, but he's also a limited partner in one of the professional volleyball teams that will debut in St. Paul in 2027.

