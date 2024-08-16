Twins have been relying, and thriving, on their depth
Having a next-man-up mentality is a common cliché in sports, but for the Minnesota Twins, it’s been the reality of the season, and their depth has allowed the team to continue to thrive in 2024.
The Twins’ depth has been tested time and time again this season, and it’s continued to come through. From starter Anthony DeSclanfani going down before the season, Royce Lewis straining his quad on Opening Day and the current injuries to starters Chris Paddack and Joe Ryan, shortstop Carlos Correa, infielder Brooks Lee and center fielder Byron Buxton, the Twins haven’t slowed down, currently 68-53 and just four games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central.
The Twins have made a concerted effort to build up their depth, which is paying dividends this year.
“That’s part of what our organization, our front office, wanted to do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You know, we’ve seen different years play out in different ways. We’ve seen years where, due to performance or injury or any number of reasons, you always look up and go, ‘Damn, we need more. We need more good players.”
The Twins have had plenty of good players to turn to this season. From utility players like iron man Willi Castro and Austin Martin, who've both played well all over the field, to versatile infielders like Kyle Farmer — recently back from a stint on the injured list himself — and Jose Miranda, the Twins have hardly missed a beat when injuries surface, even injuries to some of their biggest stars.
“It’s just the difference between having, you know, 10 or 12 capable players and having 14 or 16 or 18 capable players, good major league players,” Baldelli said. “And some are you and some are old, I guess, but they’re — they can do their job. And we have, we tried to build the group so we have guys next to guys next to guys. I wouldn’t even say on top of guys, just next to each other.”
Meanwhile on the mound, Simeon Woods Richardson has developed into one of the team's top starters since his early-season call up from Triple-A St. Paul. Louie Varland and Zebby Matthews, who made his major league debut this week after starting the season in High-A, have each recently turned in strong starts following call ups from St. Paul. Youth has been a key piece of the team's depth.
And not being afraid to turn to that youth is something Baldelli says the team has thrived on. As the season hits its final stretch with teams making their playoff pushes, the Twins will certainly be called upon to rely on that youth and depth in the coming months. It's something the Twins will hope they can continue to thrive on as they hope to repeat as division champions and make a playoff run.