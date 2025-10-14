Twins have reportedly made first interview request for manager opening
Roughly two weeks after the Twins announced that they were parting ways with Rocco Baldelli, the first reported name in their search for a new manager has emerged. They're "seeking permission" to interview Boston Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez for the vacancy, according to insider Jon Heyman. He would be a first-time MLB manager.
Vazquez, 49, is a native of Puerto Rico who had a nine-year journeyman MLB playing career as a light-hitting infielder. He played in almost 700 games for the Mariners, Padres, Red Sox, Indians, Rangers, and Pirates from 2001 to 2009.
After retiring from his playing career in 2013, Vazquez began his coaching career as a minor-league coach in the Astros' system for a couple years. His first managerial role came in the Puerto Rican Winter League in 2015-16. Vazquez joined the Padres' coaching staff in 2017, then was hired to Alex Cora's Red Sox staff in 2018, the year they won the World Series. He worked his way up in Boston, becoming the first-base coach in 2022 and the bench coach in 2023 — a role he's held for the past three years. As bench coach, he's been Cora's No. 2.
This May, Vazquez picked up his first career win as a manager when filling in for Cora in a game against the Mets.
It's been a pretty typical career path for Vazquez in terms of becoming an MLB managerial candidate. All we really know about him from the surface level is that he has playing experience in the league, has worked his way up through the coaching ranks, and has earned the trust of a respected veteran manager in Cora. Speaking both Spanish and English allows him to connect with a wide range of players on a personal level.
Vazquez would be the first manager in Twins history who didn't grow up in the continental United States.
Presumably, more candidates for the Twins' vacancy will be reported in the coming days and weeks as their search progresses. They have a wide range of options, from former managers of other teams to various assistant coaches (like Vazquez) across the league. A beloved former Twins player, such as Torii Hunter, might be a wild card candidate.
The Twins also have plenty of competition for the top managerial candidates on the market. With Padres manager Mike Shildt surprisingly retiring this week, San Diego joins the Twins, Angels, Giants, Braves, Orioles, Nationals, and Rockies as teams in need of a new skipper. That's eight vacancies that still have to be filled. Only the Rangers (Skip Schumaker) have made a hire so far in this cycle.