Twins reveal minority investors, announce new Pohlad will be in charge

The Twins have officially revealed the details of their new limited partners, and the news comes with an announcement that a new Pohlad brother is taking over as the team's executive chair.

Tom Pohlad is succeeding his brother Joe in overseeing the organization, per the team's release. He'll also succeed his uncle, Jim Pohlad, to become the franchise's "Control Person" and primary liaison to Major League Baseball, pending league approval.

"It is a profound honor to have the opportunity to continue a legacy that has been part of my family — and this community — for the past forty years," Tom Pohlad said in a statement. "My uncle and brother have led this organization with integrity, dedication, and a genuine love for the game. As I assume my new role, I do so with great respect for our history and a clear focus on the future — one defined by accountability and stewardship in our relentless pursuit of a championship."

Tom Pohlad was previously the executive chairman of Pohlad Companies. He now steps into both Joe Pohlad's day-to-day role overseeing the Twins' operations, and Jim Pohlad's role as the franchise's liaison to the league.

Limited partners

The Twins' new minority investors include Glick Family Investments (a New York-based private equity firm) and George G. Hicks of Värde Partners, "investing alongside several prominent Minnesota business leaders." Additionally, as Michael Russo of The Athletic reported on Tuesday evening, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold is involved. He's "joining independently as a limited partner," per the Twins.

Hicks is the co-founder and co-executive chair of Värde Partners, "a global credit specialist with approximately $16 billion in assets under management." He's a Minnesota native who attended Gustavus Adolphus College and the University of Minnesota Law School.

"As a lifelong Twins fan, I am honored and excited to join the Pohlad family as a steward of this beloved franchise," Hicks said in a statement. "Like many in the state, some of my favorite memories are of times spent watching and cheering for the Twins. The leaders I represent share these values and recognize the importance of Twins baseball to our communities. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and one we view as a true privilege and responsibility."

Pohlad Family welcomes limited partners to Minnesota Twins Ownership Group pic.twitter.com/wyIBBzCVPN — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) December 17, 2025

Previous reporting indicated that the Pohlads were selling a 20 percent stake in the franchise at a $1.75 billion valuation, equating to $350 million. The sale will assist in clearing the club's debt, which is reportedly in the $500 million range.

It's not totally clear what this news means for the team's payroll in 2026 and beyond. Current reporting is that the Twins are expected to have a payroll of around $115 million next season, which would be its lowest mark — relative to MLB spending levels — since at least the team's Metrodome days in the late 2000s, if not earlier.

The partial sale puts an end to a saga that began in October 2024, when the Pohlads announced they would begin exploring the full sale of the franchise. Despite numerous reports over the following eight months that a sale was close, a sale never materialized. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred added to the noise at the All-Star Game in July, saying he was "confident that a transaction will take place."

Then, in August, following an unprecedented fire sale of 10 of the team's major league players at the trade deadline, the Pohlads announced that they were no longer exploring a full sale. The announcement came with the note that a search was underway for "two significant limited partnership groups" to help run the organization.

