Twins hire Matt Borgschulte as new big league hitting coach
The Twins have their new hitting coach.
Matt Borgschulte is returning to the organization as the big league hitting coach, according to Access Twins' Brandon Warne and confirmed by multiple reports. Borgschulte was previously with the Twins from 2018-21 in various minor league hitting coach positions before spending the last three seasons as the Baltimore Orioles' co-hitting coach.
Minnesota did not renew the contract of hitting coach David Popkins after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Popkins was hired in 2022 over Borgschulte, who was a finalist for the position at the time.
During Popkins' three seasons in charge of Twins hitting, Minnesota averaged .248 (2022), .243 (2023) and .246 (2024). Twins hitting collapsed down the stretch of the 2024 season, slashing just .218/.338/.624 over the final month. Minnesota missed the playoffs despite having a 95.4% chance of making the postseason at the start of September.
As part of a co-hitting coach tandem in Baltimore, Borgschulte helped elevate the Orioles batting average from .239 in the season prior to his hiring to .255 and .250 in each of the past two seasons. Baltimore finished the 2024 season fourth in runs scored; they had the fifth fewest runs scored the season prior to Borgschulte's hiring.
Borgschulte, 34, was the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Twins in 2018, the Fort Myers Miracle in 2019, the Rochester Red Wins in 2020 and the St. Paul Saints in 2021.