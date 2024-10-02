Twins in TV purgatory after latest twist in Diamond Sports Group bankruptcy case
The future of the Twins' TV deal is back up in the air Wednesday after the latest twist in the Diamond Sports Group bankruptcy case.
The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported Wednesday that Diamond Sports Group — operator of the Bally Sports Regional Network — is planning on carrying just the Atlanta Braves in 2025. In choosing to keep only the Braves, Bally is dropping the three teams, including the Twins, that were on one-year deals in 2024 and reportedly rejecting the eight other teams it had signed for the 2025 season.
According to Drellich, teams that are dropped could negotiate new deals with DSG, but it's unclear if that'll happen.
MLB lawyer Jim Bromley was quoted as saying the league was "sandbagged" by the development.
"We have no information about what is being done," Bromley said. "We've had no opportunity to review and now we're in front of the court and being asked to make our comments."
In February, the Twins announced a "short-term resolution" that saw the team remain on Bally Sports North for the 2024 season. There have been no signals from the team as to where fans can watch the team in 2025.
One solution could see the Twins TV broadcast picked up by MLB, which has been planning a direct-to-consumer streaming package to be available in 2025.
This is a developing story...