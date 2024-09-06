Twins intend to start using Louie Varland out of the bullpen
The Twins intend to start using Louie Varland out of the bullpen down the stretch of the season, manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters ahead of Friday night’s game at the Kansas City Royals.
Varland has primarily started for the Twins during his stints with the big league club the last two seasons, and Baldelli has been hesitant to move him to the bullpen as he's mentioned the possibility of using a sixth starter at points in September with the Twins having very few breaks in the schedule.
Additionally, Varland is essentially the Twins' only insurance behind the five-man starting rotation. But now it appears the Twins will commit to using Varland as an additional bullpen arm in September.
Varland did pitch out of the bullpen in Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 59 pitches in 2 1/3 innings, meaning he won’t be available for another day or two. Varland sent the first six batters he faced down in order before giving up eight runs in a disaster of a fourth inning.
But Varland did pitch out of the bullpen — and pitched well — last postseason, and the expectation has been that he would return to that role for this postseason. Now Varland can settle into the relief role a little early with the Twins in need of more reliable arms in the bullpen down the stretch.
While Varland has had his share of struggles this season — he has a 7.62 earned-run average across 39 innings — he had also been pitching really well in his past couple stints with the Twins leading up to Wednesday’s loss to the Rays, and he figures to be a key arm in the bullpen the rest of the year. Varland had only given up eight runs in his last four appearances, spanning 19 innings.
Varland had a 4.63 ERA in 17 appearances — 10 starts — for the Twins last season and made two appearances out of the bullpen last postseason, pitching 2/3 scoreless innings.
Now Varland will be an option out of the bullpen, and a potentially valuable one that Baldelli knows can give him several innings of relief should the Twins need it down the stretch of the season.