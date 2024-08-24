Twins kept quiet by Cardinals in series-opening loss
There was little offense to be found for the Twins facing St. Louis Cardinals starter Andre Pallante and company in a 6-1 defeat in the two teams' series opener Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins (71-57) were able to collect just one run off five hits in the seven innings Pallante manned the mound and none of either once he left it, and the Cardinals (64-64) were able to muster just enough offense off Twins starter David Festa to make it an early night for the rookie pitcher.
Festa allowed three runs off three hits while fanning five across 3 2/3 innings, but was pulled shortly after giving up a two-run double to Lars Nootbaar in the fourth inning. The Twins then turned to Caleb Thielbar, who got the final out of the inning to keep them within a 3-1 margin.
Pallante improved to 6-6 with the victory while Festa fell to 2-3 with the loss.
The Twins took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on Austin Martin’s infield single that scored Ryan Jeffers, who led off the frame with a single and went 2 for 4 overall with the run scored.
The Cardinals got that run back on Masyn Winn’s RBI single in the third inning.
Thielbar pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning to keep the Twins within striking distance, but Brendan Donovan hit a leadoff, 414-foot homer in the sixth inning off Jorge Alcala that made it 4-1. It was fifth home run Alcala has surrendered in August; he hadn't given up a home run all season until July 21.
It also comes on the back of a disastrous last appearance in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers in which Alcala gave up a pair of homers and five runs in 2/3 innings in the 6-5, extra-innings defeat.
The Cardinals added a pair of insurance runs in an eighth inning in which Twins reliever Trevor Richards struggled. Richards gave up back-to-back singles to Nolan Arenado and Nootbaar before striking out Paul Goldschmidt. But Richards walked Luken Baker to load the bases and then issued another walk to Victor Scott II to make it 5-1. Winn's sacrifice fly extended the advantage to 6-1.
John King pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, making it 16 in a row the Cardinals sent down in order.
Steven Okert pitched a scoreless ninth inning but gave up a single and a walk.
Twins pitchers walked nine batters in all Friday night.
Matt Wallner drew a leadoff walk off Cardinals reliever Ryan Fernandez in the ninth inning in hopes of trying to get something going, but Fernandez struck out Kyle Farmer, got Carlos Santana to pop out and got Max Kepler to line out to right field to make it a three-game win streak for the Cardinals.
The Twins and Cardinals meet for the second of their three-game series at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday at Target Field where Pablo Lopez is set to oppose former Twin Sonny Gray in an intriguing matchup.