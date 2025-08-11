Twins land five in updated MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect rankings
The Twins have five top-100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's latest rankings, though just one appears in the top 50. Minnesota is tied with the Brewers and Dodgers with the third-most prospects in the latest midseason update.
Walker Jenkins is unsurprisingly the highest-rated prospect in the Twins' farm system, coming in at No. 14. He has dropped a bit this season, after coming in at No. 3 to start the year, because of an ankle injury that hampered his start to the season. Since the start of July, though, Jenkins has been electric, slashing .331/.427/.534 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 homers for Double-A Wichita.
Catcher Eduardo Tait, who the Twins acquired in the Jhoan Duran deal before the trade deadline, is one of the biggest movers since the start of the season. He's up 39 spots from No. 93 to No. 54. Since joining the Twins, Tait has played for the organization's High-A team, going 8 for 33 with one double and one home run. Defensively, the 18-year-old flashed his arm with a caught stealing in one of his four games at catcher in Cedar Rapids.
Minnesota's latest major league sensation Luke Keaschall, fresh off an 11th inning walkoff homer on Sunday, is the No. 64 prospect in baseball in the latest update. After returning from a three-month stint on the injured list, the 22-year-old has continued the form he had when he debuted earlier this season. Keaschall was just named the AL Player of the Week after going 10 for 22 last week with 3 doubles and two homers. If he stays healthy, he'll graduate from prospect status by the end of this season.
Keaschall has extended his on-base streak to begin his career to 12 games (prior to Monday's game) and is also in the midst of an 11-game hit streak, just two shy of the franchise record.
Emmanuel Rodriguez continues to tumble down the rankings as his injury woes persist. He's at No. 72 on the list. The 22-year-old outfielder has not appeared in a game since July 12 after sustaining a right oblique injury that landed him on the 7-day IL. He has appeared in 51 games across Triple-A and lower-level rehab assignments this season, hitting for a .273 average with 5 home runs and 27 RBI.
Lastly, Kaelen Culpepper continues to impress in his first full season of professional ball. The 2024 No. 21 pick by the Twins has been rising through the Twins' farm system, starting the season in High-A and more recently playing for Double-A Wichita. Since making the jump to Double-A, Culpepper has been red hot, slashing .338/.402/.541 with four doubles and eight home runs. The 22-year-old was not ranked among the top-100 prospects at the start of the season, but now comes in at No. 77. It's entirely likely he could rise even higher if he keeps up the impressive play.
The Twins' No. 6-10 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, are RHP Mick Abel, LHP Kendry Rojas, recent first-round pick SS Marek Houston, LHP Dasan Hill, and OF Gabriel Gonzalez.