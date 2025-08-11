Twins' Luke Keaschall draws All-Star comparison amid incredible start
Twins rookie sensation Luke Keaschall added to his historic start with a walkoff homer on Sunday, and one national baseball insider appears completely bought in on the 22-year-old emerging star.
Speaking about Keaschall Monday morning on MLB Network, Jon Morosi excitedly declared that the young second baseman is "the future of the Twins." He didn't stop there, though. Morosi also compared Keaschall to one of baseball's top current stars.
"He reminds me, a little bit, of what Bobby Witt Jr. was when he first came into the league," said Morosi. "I realize he's playing second base and not short. But the tools, the speed — you start your career with a 12-game on base streak... he's hitting .455 (since coming off the IL). Yesterday, a walk-off home run to win the series for the Twins over the Royals."
The 25-year-old Witt is a two-time All-Star with the Royals who finished second in AL MVP voting last year while winning a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award, so that's high praise.
Keaschall, who turns 23 this week, has thrived both before and after a lengthy absence due to a forearm fracture. After returning from a three-month stint on the injured list, the organization's No. 3 prospect has picked up where he left off when he made his major league debut earlier this season.
Since being activated, Keaschall is 10 for 22 from the plate and has extended his on-base streak to begin his career to 12 games. His 11-game hit streak is just two away from the Twins' franchise record. 10 games into his career, he had put up numbers the league hadn't seen since Mike Trout's debut.
"You've got a tough, up-the-middle ballplayer who's a former high school wrestler," said Morosi, who noted that he got rave reviews from Arizona State coach Willie Bloomquist about Keaschall. "As Willie told me, as great as the tools are — and he's got some serious tools — he says the character, the toughness, off the charts."
The way in which Keaschall has quickly adapted to the big leagues begs the question of what this Twins season could have been had he not fractured his forearm and been forced to miss so much time.
Keaschall is currently listed as the No. 41 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Witt was the No. 1 prospect in baseball when he made his Royals debut in 2022.