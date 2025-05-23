Twins lineup vs. Royals: Correa returns, McCusker sits against lefty
The Twins have revealed their starting lineup for Friday night's series opener against the Royals at Target Field. After being officially reinstated from the concussion IL earlier in the day, Carlos Correa is playing shortstop and hitting cleanup in tonight's game.
Here's the batting order:
1. Ryan Jeffers, C
2. Royce Lewis, DH
3. Trevor Larnach, RF
4. Carlos Correa, SS
5. Ty France, 1B
6. Brooks Lee, 2B
7. Jonah Bride, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Willi Castro, RF
My main takeaway from this lineup is that it doesn't include Carson McCusker — which is the latest indication that he isn't someone the Twins think very highly of.
The Royals' starting pitcher tonight is lefty Noah Cameron, who will be making his third big-league start. The second-ranked pitching prospect in KC's organization, he's allowed just one run on three hits and five walks in his first two starts. But all that really matters here is that he's a lefty.
Against a lefty, the Twins are choosing not to give a start to McCusker, their hulking right-handed slugger who has torn up Triple-A pitching this year. Who are they starting instead? A few guys!
- Larnach, who is hitting .184 against lefties this season with a .442 OPS
- Castro, who is hitting .214 against lefties this season with a .563 OPS
- Bride, a journeyman career .228 hitter who has reverse splits (.547 OPS vs. LHP)
I have a hard time understanding the rationale for playing any of those guys over McCusker, who has experience facing Cameron in the minor leagues. He could play in either corner outfield spot, or over Bride if you move Lewis or Castro to third base.
The Twins just don't seem to believe in McCusker despite his incredible Triple-A numbers. They waited a long time to call him up, and only did so when injuries all but necessitated it. And since calling him up, they've barely given him an opportunity.
McCusker made his MLB debut as a pinch hitter last Sunday in Milwaukee, grounding out against one of the Brewers' best relievers. He then got his first start against Guardians lefty Logan Allen the following night, but that game was suspended due to rain after three innings. McCusker saw one plate appearance and struck out, an at-bat highlighted by the massive outfielder's bat ending up in shallow left field. He was removed from the game when it resumed on Wednesday and didn't appear in either of the Twins' two most recent contests.
Two plate appearances is not a legit big-league opportunity. And if McCusker isn't going to start against a lefty like Cameron, it's hard to see when he gets into the lineup. It sure seems like he'll be sent back to Triple-A when Matt Wallner — who began a rehab assignment with the Saints on Thursday, homering twice — is activated from the IL.
Given that this Twins team has struggled with run production this season, I very much disagree with the decision not to give McCusker a real opportunity during Wallner's absence.
First pitch is at 7:10 p.m., with Pablo Lopez on the mound for Minnesota.