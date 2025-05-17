McCrusher time: Carson McCusker set to join Twins as Buxton hits 7-day IL
It's McCrusher time.
With Byron Buxton joining Carlos Correa on the 7-day concussion IL on Saturday, Triple-A St. Paul slugger Carson McCusker is reportedly set to join the Twins in Milwaukee on Sunday, where he'll likely make his MLB debut.
The circumstances of Buxton landing on the IL aren't ideal, but it was long overdue for McCusker to get an opportunity in the big leagues. He's been absolutely raking for the Saints, putting up some of the most dominant numbers of any player in the minor leagues. Now the 6'8", 250-pound masher will get an opportunity to bring his prodigious power to the big-league level.
McCusker, who turns 27 next week, is hitting .350 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 36 RBI, and a 1.061 OPS in 38 games this season. He's tied for the International League lead in homers, is third in RBI, and is third in OPS. He's capable of hitting the ball 115-plus miles per hour and over 450 feet when he gets a hold of one. He's been particularly hot lately and has absolutely earned this call-up, even if it took a Buxton injury to make it happen.
McCusker took an unusual path to the big leagues. After going undrafted out of Oklahoma State, he spent three seasons playing independent ball for the Tri-City ValleyCats before the Twins signed him to a minor-league deal in 2023. Since then, all he's done is produce as he rose through Minnesota's system.
Buxton landing on the 7-day IL is a tough blow for him and the Twins. He collided hard with Correa on Thursday, and now both players are on the IL after being evaluated in the league's concussion protocol. Hopefully both will be available to return after the minimum seven days. Buxton has played in 41 of the Twins' 45 games so far this season, and he leads the team in hits, runs, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases (while also playing an elite center field) during an impressive start to the campaign.
Willi Castro is also currently banged up after fouling a pitch off his knee on Friday, so the Twins needed more outfield depth even with Harrison Bader returning to the lineup on Saturday. We'll have to wait and see if McCusker is in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Brewers.