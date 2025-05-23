Watch: Matt Wallner kicks off rehab assignment with pair of homers for Saints
Rain may have pushed it back a day, but Matt Wallner started his rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints with a bang.
The Minnesota Twins outfielder hit a solo homer in his second at-bat of the Saints' game against the Norfolk Tides Thursday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn. Wallner sent a fastball from Tides pitcher Thaddeus Ward 362 feet into right-center field — his 37th homer for the Saints, just 11 off the franchise record — which came off his bat at 95.8 mph.
Then Wallner one-upped that with a monster 409-foot, two-run shot in the seventh inning that came off his bat at 112.4 mph. It was quite the return overall as he went 2 for 4 with the two homers, three RBIs while striking out just once. He was responsible for all three Saints runs in their 8-3 loss to Norfolk Thursday night. At least Wallner put on a show for the fans.
Wallner said he was on track to begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday, but that matchup with Norfolk was postponed due to rain as was Tuesday's — the Saints and Tides are playing a doubleheader Thursday and will have another Saturday. Wallner has been out for the Twins since April 15 after suffering a hamstring strain that day against the New York Mets.
Before going down with the injury, Wallner played 18 games for the Twins and was slashing .263/.474/.847 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and three RBIs.