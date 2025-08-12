Twins' Luke Keaschall has a plan: 'I'm always looking to do damage'
After a three-month stint on the injured list, Luke Keaschall has returned to star for a beleaguered Twins team and pick up from his hot form he had before fracturing his forearm in April. The 22-year-old second baseman picked up the AL Player of the Week award after driving in 10 runs while going 10 for 22 with three doubles and two homers in his first week back from injury.
Keaschall's on-base streak to begin his career ended at 12 games after failing to advance to first in Monday night's 6-2 loss to the Yankees. Even so, it has been a red-hot start to a promising career for the organization's No. 3 overall prospect.
While in New York, Keaschall stopped by the MLB Network studios to discuss his early success.
"Yeah I was confident," Keaschall told MLB Network on Tuesday when asked about making his big-league debut in April. "But at the same time, I swung at two bad pitches. So, maybe I psyched myself into something to do there."
When asked about getting his first big-league hit in his first major league at-bat, Keaschall simply stated it was "pretty cool." Instead of focusing on his reaction and his moment, the thing he recalled the most from the April 18 game was the reaction of his family and friends in attendance to see his debut.
Keaschall has risen quickly to the majors after being selected by the Twins in the second round of the 2023 draft. He spent just 14 games with Triple-A St. Paul on his path through the Twins' farm system before he was called up to join the MLB roster.
At the plate, no matter the level he's at, his approach is to take what pitchers give him.
"I think you got to go in there looking for what you're going to get, rather than what you want to get," Keaschall said. "Going into pro ball, I had terrible swing decisions. I just wanted to hit homers. I'll be honest. I just wanted to hit the ball hard. And then, in pro ball I learned good hitters got to take their walks, got to swing at the right pitches. Developing the right approach for each guy, with all the analytics we have now. Making use of it and trying to learn what you're going to get and have the best game plan has been huge for me."
That approach lent well to his hot start during his initial stint with the Twins this season, when he went 7 for 19 and hit three doubles while drawing five walks and stealing five bases. He was only seven games into his chance when he fractured his forearm on April 25.
Despite the injury, his mindset upon his return to the Twins didn't change.
"I'm always looking to do damage," he told MLB Network.
"Anything over the heart of the plate, I'm trying to hit hard. I'm not trying to go in there and smack singles the other way or something. I'm trying to hit balls hard and take my walks," he added.