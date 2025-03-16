Twins' Matt Canterino has shoulder surgery, will miss third straight season
Twins pitcher Matt Canterino had shoulder surgery this week and will miss the entire 2025 season, the team announced on Sunday. It's the third consecutive year that he will miss due to injury.
Once a standout prospect in the Twins' organization, Canterino simply hasn't been able to stay healthy and realize his potential. The 2019 second-round pick out of Rice hasn't pitched in a minor league game since 2022. Across three seasons and four levels in the minors, Canterino has a sparkling 1.48 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 130 strikeouts, and just three home runs allowed in 85 innings, but he'll be 28 next year and hasn't yet pitched above Double-A. He's getting further and further removed from prospect status.
It's been a highly unfortunate series of events for a pitcher with all kinds of talent. An elbow strain ended his 2021 season early, and he needed Tommy John surgery in 2022. That kept him out for the entire 2023 season, but the Twins nonetheless added him to their 40-man roster and were hoping to see him bounce back in 2024. Instead, a rotator cuff injury cost him the season. Now, after reporting to spring training healthy, he's again out for the year. Canterino threw 289.1 innings across three seasons at Rice and hasn't yet thrown 100 innings as a professional.
The Twins will presumably transfer Canterino to the 60-day IL at some point, which would open up a spot on their 40-man roster. They aren't going to give up on him if he wants to pursue a comeback in 2026, but he may not be on the 40-man roster this time next year. At this point, it would be a very pleasant surprise if Canterino ever stays healthy enough to earn an opportunity at the MLB level.
