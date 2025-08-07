Twins' minor league players of the month were incredible in July
It might not be long before Connor Prielipp and Kaelen Culpepper are regulars on the Minnesota Twins roster.
Prielipp, a left-handed starter, was named the Twins' minor league pitcher of the month for July, while Culpepper earned the organization's monthly award for position players. Both dominated over the course of 31 days of baseball.
In four July starts, Prielipp posted a 1.20 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15 innings. He allowed only two earned runs and 12 hits, good for a 1.13 WHIP and a .245 opponent batting average. For the season, the 24-year-old lefty has a 3.13 ERA in 17 starts, all of them at Class AA Wichita.
Prielipp is Minnesota's 10th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The only pitching prospects in the organization rated above him are Mick Abel (No. 6), Kendry Rojas (No. 7) and Dasan Hill (No. 8). Abel and Rojas were acquired in trades last week.
Culpepper, meanwhile, is crushing for the Wichita Wind Surge. The 2024 first-round pick is ranked fifth among Twins prospects and he's slashing .312/.394/.504 with 16 homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 57 RBI and 22 stolen bases this season in 32 games at Double-A and 54 games at High-A.
He was even better in July, posting a hitting line of .395/.459/.605 with four homers, four doubles, 14 RBI and four stolen bases. He had 30 hits and eight walks while striking out only 11 times in 76 at-bats.
In 32 games at Double-A, Culpepper is hitting .343 with a .954 OPS.