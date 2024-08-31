Twins No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins has been on fire for High-A Cedar Rapids
Twins No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins has been hitting the cover off of the ball lately for High-A Cedar Rapids. After going 2 for 4 with an RBI double on Friday, he has an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games for the Kernels and at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 games.
In his first 26 games for Cedar Rapids since being promoted from Low-A Fort Myers about a month ago, Jenkins is hitting .295 with 19 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits, and an .868 OPS. Not bad for a 19-year-old at a level where the average age is 23.
Jenkins was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2023 draft out of high school in North Carolina. The lefty-hitting outfielder has lived up to expectations to begin his professional career, hitting .315 with 9 home runs, 18 steals, and a .905 OPS in 94 games across rookie ball, Low-A, and High-A since last year.
The next step is a promotion to Double-A Wichita. If Jenkins keeps hitting like this, that could happen before the 2024 season comes to an end, although the Twins could also be patient and start him at that level to begin 2025. Jenkins is on a trajectory to perhaps make his major league debut in 2026 at age 21, if all continues to go smoothly.
Not to compare a 19-year-old prospect to a Hall of Famer, but Jenkins' stance and swing offer some similarities to Joe Mauer, who debuted for the Twins in 2004 — one year before Jenkins was born — at age 21.
Jenkins is the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. ESPN has him at No. 8 overall — and the top 2005-born prospect in the sport. He looks like a central part of the Twins' future.
