Twins No. 1 prospect Walker Jenkins has been on fire for High-A Cedar Rapids

Make that SEVEN straight games with an extra base hit for the No. 3 prospect in @MLB, Walker Jenkins🌟



Over the last 2 weeks worth of games, the 19-year-old is slashing .386/.435/.702 (1.137 OPS) with 11 XBH…which is good for a 217 wRC+📈#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/rKyXA9Jl6f