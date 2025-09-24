Twins notes: Keaschall hurt, an unbelievable slide, draft lottery odds
If you haven't been paying much attention to the Twins lately, it's hard to fault you. The competitive portion of Minnesota's 2025 season has been over for a couple months now.
This past weekend, the Twins wrapped up their home schedule and secured their lowest single-season attendance figure since 2000. They're currently on the road for the final week of a disappointing campaign.
Here are a few updates that you may have missed.
Keaschall injured
Twins standout rookie second baseman Luke Keaschall left Tuesday night's 4-1 win over the Rangers a few innings after sliding into second base with a steal. He reportedly has a sprained left thumb and was set for an MRI on Wednesday. It's possible he's fine and will keep playing, but if the injury is at all significant, that would be the end of the season for Keaschall.
It's been quite the encouraging debut campaign for the Twins' 2023 second-round pick out of Arizona State, even if the sample size is small. He came up to the big leagues in April and had an incredible first week, then missed over three months due to a forearm fracture. Once he came back, he picked up right where he left off.
Across 49 games, Keaschall has hit .302 with four home runs, 14 stolen bases, an .827 OPS, and just a 14 percent strikeout rate. He's generated 2.1 WAR in that span. Keaschall, who just turned 23, is one of the main reasons for excitement around the 2026 Twins.
An unbelievable slide
Tuesday's win in Texas produced one of the cooler highlights of the entire season for the Twins. After entering the game as a pinch runner in the ninth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald appeared to be dead to rights when Rangers pitcher Chris Martin wheeled around and fired a pickoff throw to second base. But Fitzgerald pulled off a Matrix-like move to avoid Ezequiel Duran's tag and get his left hand on the bag.
Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old shortstop who has played over 700 games in the minors, made his MLB debut with the Twins earlier this year and has posted a solid .789 OPS in 41 plate appearances. He's hit three home runs and stole his first career base shortly after the above highlight.
Also, Zebby Matthews ended his season on a high note with seven innings of one-run ball against the Rangers in the win.
Draft lottery odds update
An argument can be made that the Twins' win on Tuesday wasn't exactly a good result. The only thing still at stake in the final week of their season is what kind of odds they'll have to win the 2026 MLB Draft Lottery.
Right now, the Twins and Pirates are both 68-89. Because the Rockies, Nationals, and Angels are ineligible to pick in the top nine, the Twins and Pirates are tied for the second-worst record among lottery-eligible teams, ahead of (or behind) only the White Sox. Pittsburgh has the tiebreaker over Minnesota due to having a worse record in 2024.
If the Twins finish with more losses than the Pirates, their odds of winning the lottery would jump up by more than five percent. They'd also have a slightly better chance of picking second.
The Twins have two more games in Texas, followed by three in Philadelphia. The Pirates have two more games in Cincinnati and then three in Atlanta.
UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky is believed to be the top prospect in next summer's draft. The lottery will take place in early December.