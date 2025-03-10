'Twins Pass' returns, offering access to all 81 home games for first time
Are you on a budget but want access to all 81 regular-season Minnesota Twins home games? You're in luck.
On Monday, the Twins announced the return of "Twins Pass," a program that's allowed fans access to any of the standing room areas at the park at a discount, and the option to upgrade to a seat on a game-by-game basis. But for the first time, fans who purchase the Twins Pass can get access to all regular-season home games, including the team's home opener.
Purchasers of the Twins Pass previously weren't able to access the park for the home opener, but that's changed this year if you purchase the full-season pass, which costs $324 — the same price as last season. The cost averages out to $4 per game if you attend all 81 regular-season home games. The monthly package price point remains the same this year, too, at $59 per month. That price does increase later in the season, and the monthly package does not include the opener.
Twins Pass details
- Full season: Access to all 81 regular-season home games for $324 all-in price.
- Monthly package: Access to 80 regular-season home games for $59/month plus one-time $5 fee. Price increases to $69/month plus the one-time fee from April 5-May 5, then increases to $79/month plus the one-time free from May 6 through the end of the regular season.
The full-season package can be purchased from now until April 2. The monthly package can be purchased at any time, but note the price increases after April 4. You can purchase either package by clicking here or calling 1-800-33-TWINS.