Twins prospect Walker Jenkins has sights set on making MLB debut in 2025
Twins prospect Walker Jenkins is the No. 3 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. At only 19 years old, he is the younger player in the top 15, but that is not stopping him from having a goal of making his big league debut in 2025.
Jenkins was recently on the MLB Network and he was about whether or not he had a goal of making his MLB debut in 2025.
"Without a doubt, how can it not be? This is kind of my dream. You want to be the best," Jenkins responded. "I feel like I work my tail off and try to out-work everybody and you want to be there. You want to go compete, you want to win. Especially at the highest level, that's what it's about, so if I can go do that now, that's where I want to be."
The Twins selected Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Last season he made the transition from rookie ball to Single-A to High-A and then he finished the year with six games at the Double-A level in Wichita. He played in 82 total games compared to only 26 in 2023.
"I have always been someone that wants to work, work, work, get after it, but it's a long season. You have to figure out what works for you and you have to get prepared for the game, while also getting better, so that's been big for me," Jenkins said when asked about what he learned. "Honestly, just managing everything. When it comes to your health, playing every day, fans, teammates, coaches. So, some of the off-the-field stuff has been big for me as well."
With 305 total at-bats across all levels last season, Jenkins looked impressive. He finished the campaign with a .282 batting average, six home runs and 58 RBIs. He showed his five-tool potential in the outfield.
"From a younger age, I was always a good hitter. I have always been good, but me and my Dad have hit every day for as long as I can remember," Jenkins said. "There'd be times — we have a little cage here on the island where I live, where it would be nine o'clock at night and we have this little light on, and I am having him throw just about as hard as he can, mixing stuff up and treating it like game at-bats from a really young age."
Between a potential sale of the team and a lack of free-agent buzz, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Twins heading into 2025, but there is no question that Jenkins is one of the best prospects in baseball.