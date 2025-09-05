Twins' season hits new low with home sweep by woeful White Sox
The Minnesota Twins were swept at home by the American League-worst Chicago White Sox, wit the South Siders completing the four-game sweep with an 11-8 win Thursday night.
It marked only the second sweep of the season for Chicago, who at 53-88 are the only team with a lousier record than the Twins (62-78). That said, the White Sox won the season series against Minnesota, winning eight of 13 games.
If you do the math, that means 15 percent of Chicago's 53 victories have come against the Twins.
The Twins actually led 7-4 going into the seventh inning Thursday night, but Chicago erupted for five runs in the seventh, highlighted by Kyle Teel's three-run homer. They added two more runs in the ninth on Colson Montgomery's two-run homer.
Taj Bradley started for the Twins and gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk, though he did strike out seven batters in five innings. Travis Adams took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits in only one innings.
Noah Davis, whose historically bad MLB career was the subject of our story a couple days ago, pitched the ninth and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits, including the homer to Montgomery.
The putrid pitching performances overshadowed a solid night at the plate for the Twins. Luke Keaschall went 4-for-5, while Trevor Larnach and Austin Martin both collected three hits. Matt Wallner hit his 21st homer of the season and Kody Clemens went deep for his 15th.
Even Mickey Gasper, who sports a .155 batting average, had a hit and three RBIs after replacing Ryan Jeffers, who left the game with a head injury.