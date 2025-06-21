Twins shut out by Brewers for 12th loss in last 15 games
Don't look now, but the Minnesota Twins stink again.
After getting bludgeoned 17-6 by the Brewers on Friday night, the Twins were rocked 9-0 by the Brewers on Saturday afternoon. In the two games, Minnesota has combined for nine hits, but four of them came in the ninth inning Friday when the Brewers sent left-fielder Jake Bauers to the mound.
The Twins mustered only four hits on Saturday — a double by Carlos Correa and three singles from others — and they went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
Defense was an issue on Saturday as Ryan Jeffers' first-inning throwing error helped the Brewers build a 2-0 lead, and Harrison Bader's dropped fly ball in the eighth inning set the stage for Milwaukee to plate three runs.
Simeon Woods Richardson gave up four runs (three earned) in the first two innings before retiring 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. Brock Stewart pitched a clean seventh inning before Cole Sands gave up three runs (one earned) in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Bader dropped a line drive hit right to him by Minnesota native Isaac Collins, and it was Collins who drove in two runs with a double in the ninth. Collins, a native of Maple Grove who is a 27-year-old rookie, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. He's batting .316 this month with three homers, two doubles, one triple and 12 RBIs.
The Twins started the season 7-15 and it's a been a roller coaster ever since. They won six of seven games to get to 13-16 and then lost four straight before winning 13 in a row for 26-20 record. They went 8-7 over their next 15 games and now they've lost 12 of their last 15 to fall to 37-39 overall.
Their current record is good for fourth place in the AL Central, one game behind both the Guardians and Royals, but 10 games behing the Tigers.
Up next: Twins vs. Brewers, 1:10 p.m. CT Sunday.