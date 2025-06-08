Twins snap three-game skid, bullpen shines against Blue Jays
The Twins carried a three-game losing streak, their longest since the first week of May, into Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Behind a dominant bullpen showing, they were able to get back in the win column with a 6-3 victory.
Joe Ryan started on the mound for the Twins and he got off to a bumpy start. After allowing four hits and three runs in the first three innings, he was able to recover well. His outing finished with six strikeouts, four hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched.
Minnesota took its first lead in the bottom of the second inning when Trevor Larnach and Christian Vazquez drove in a pair of runs. The Blue Jays answered right back, but the Twins opened things up fourth when Vazquez and Brooks Lee each launched a solo home run to regain a 4-3 lead.
Royce Lewis did not start Sunday's game, but he came in for Kody Clemens in the fifth inning. After walking in his first at-bat, the Twins prompted to add two more runs and extend their lead to 6-3. Lewis finished the game with two hits as he looks to rebuild his confidence.
Ryan was relieved by Brock Stewart, and Minnesota's bullpen was lights out. Stewart was followed by Cole Sands and then Griffin Jax, all of whom retired three straight batters in one inning of work. Jhoan Duran was set up perfectly to close things. He allowed one base runner, but earned his 10th save of the season, and Minnesota came out on top 6-3.
Sunday's win broke a four-game losing streak, and the Twins now sit at 35-30 on the season. They will be off on Monday, before hosting the Texas Rangers for a three-game series at Target Field.