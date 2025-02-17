Twins' super prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez is injured again
Are the Minnesota Twins cursed? Why does it seem like their top prospects are always injured?
Emmanuel Rodriguez is the latest Twins super prospect who can't seem to shake the injury bug. Just as the tarps were taken off the fields for spring training in Florida, Rodriguez has been shelved with a sprained ankle, according to Bobby Nightengale Jr. of the Star Tribune.
While it doesn't appear to be an injury that will prevent him from playing for more than a couple weeks, it's a reminder that he's had bad luck in his young career. Regarded as a consensus top-40 prospect, the 21-year-old was limited to 47 games last season while injuring his thumb multiple times.
When healthy, he destroys baseballs while drawing a ton of walks and playing great defense in the outfield. Rodriguez posted an 1.100 OPS with eight homers, 12 doubles and two triples in 37 games at Double-A Wichita last season, and then played seven games at Triple-A St. Paul before his season ended.
Rodriguez is ranked by most as Minnesota's No. 2 prospect, trailing outfielder Walker Jenkins and just ahead of No. 3 propect, infielder Luke Keaschall. Jenkins suffered a hamstring strain in his debut last season and missed half the summer. Keaschall raked at the plate but underwent Tommy John surgery last fall.
Injuries have slowed Minnesota for decades, and it's an odd coincidence that it tends to happen to players who are among the best prospects in team history.
Joe Mauer battled injuries throughout the second half of his Hall-of-Fame career.
Miguel Sano was one of the highest-rated prospects in the game but he maxed out at 135 games played in 2021 and he played 100+ games only four times in his career.
Byron Buxton's injury history is well documented after being the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, and the same goes for Royce Lewis since the Twins picked him first overall in 2017.
The Twins have had no trouble identifying elite talent, but keeping them healthy has been difficult. Let's hope Rodriguez recovers from the sprained ankle quickly and finds himself in the Twins outfield this summer.