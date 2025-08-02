Twins walked off in Cleveland for 11th time since 2021
For the 11th time since 2021, the Minnesota Twins have lost in Cleveland on a walk-off hit by the Guardians. This one stings a little less considering the Twins essentially punted on the 2025 season by trading 10 core players before Thursday's MLB trade deadline, effectively waving a white flag and hoping for better results in 2026 and beyond.
The Twins have been walked off in Cleveland three times this season, three times in 2024, three times in 2022, and twice in 2021.
Alas, some fans still want the Twins to win. On Friday night, the Twins had a chance after tying the game 2-2 when Cleveland reliever Hunter Gaddis made a brutal throwing error with two outs that allowed two runs to score in the seventh inning.
The lucky break came on a half swing by Austin Martin, who made his season debut in the majors after being one of eight players called up from Triple-A St. Paul to help fill out a depleted Minnesota roster.
Martin accounted for three of Minnesota's six hits as the team left seven runners on base and went a combined 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Joe Ryan gave up two runs on five hits over six innings to keep the Twins in the game, and the bullpen, without Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart, Louis Varland and Danny Coulombe (all traded), managed to keep the Guardians scoreless in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. But in the 10th, Kody Funderburk loaded the bases before Kyle Manzardo delivered the game-winning single.
The Twins and Guardians will square up again on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT.