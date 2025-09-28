Twins walked off in season finale: Are firings next?
Not a moment too soon, the Minnesota Twins are walking into the offseason. Quite literally, the Twins were walked off by the Phillies in the season finale on Sunday, with Nick Castellanos delivering the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a 2-1 victory.
The final Twins tally: 70 wins, 92 losses — and immeasurable disappointment.
The Twins were really never in the mix this season, despite high expectations with what most believed was one of the best rosters in the American League. Instead, they started 13-20 before winning 13 in a row and pushing their record to 34-27 before going 36-65 in the final 101 games.
Sunday's season finale featured a lineup that couldn't muster much offense and a bullpen that choked when it mattered most. Leading 1-0 in the eighth inning, former Twins fan favorite Max Kepler hit a solo homer off Genesis Cabrera to tie the game.
The game went to the 10th inning and the Twins failed to score before the Phillies, who won the National League East with 96 wins, didn't disappoint the hometown fans.
Minnesota managed just five hits, effectively wasting an outstanding start from right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson. The 24-year-old allowed just one hit and struck out nine in six scoreless innings.
Strong starting pitching was a trend for the Twins in the final week — a trend that they'll need to continue in 2026 if they hope to contend.
- Tuesday: Zebby Matthews — 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts
- Wednesday: Taj Bradley — 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 9 strikeouts
- Thursday: Bailey Ober — 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts
- Friday: Joe Ryan — 5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 9 strikeouts
- Saturday: Mick Abel — 6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts
- Sunday: Simeon Woods Richardson — 6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts
At 70-92, the Twins finished with the fourth-worst record in the majors.
Attention now turns to what the Twins will do this offseason. With little indication that the Pohlad family will be increasing payroll, the biggest question is if manager Rocco Baldelli and team president Derek Falvey will be retained.
If the Pohlads do fire anyone, it's likely going to happen soon. Paul Molitor was fired as manager two days after the 2018 season ended, and Ron Gardenhire was dismissed one day after the 2014 season came to an end.