'What the hell was that?' Twins' Brooks Lee goes ice fishing for the first time
Brooks Lee might be a future star for the Twins, but he's got some work to do in order to become a true Minnesotan after growing up on California's Central Coast.
During the recent Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan, Lee went ice fishing for the first time in his life. After signing autographs and playing cornhole (it's called bags but whatever) outside at Owatonna's Central Park, Lee and his fellow Twins teammates and broadcasters hopped on the ice for some fishing.
Not just any ice. They were on a pond outside the Cabela's store along Interstate 35. While reeling in crappies, Lee was shocked by something he felt under his feet.
"What the hell was that?" Lee says in a video the Twins posted. Pitcher Louie Varland, who grew up in St. Paul and knows a thing or two about being on frozen lakes, replied, "That was the ice. Did you feel it."
"Jesus!" Lee said with a shocked laugh.
It's not totally clear what Lee felt, but it was probably the ice cracking to relieve pressure. Not the kind of cracking that would result in someone falling through the ice, but the kind of cracking or popping that happens as the ice expands and contracts.
It can be especially common after big changes in temperature. It was 30-something degrees that day in Owatonna, but the two days prior saw wind chill values dive into the negative 30s.
When pressure pops happen on the ice, it can be accompanied by an earthquake-like sensation. We're not entirely sure, but that's probably what Lee felt for the first time. Rookie...
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Twins content