Where do Twins stand in latest MLB power rankings?
The Minnesota Twins took two of three against the Kansas City Royals in their three-game series at Target Field last week, but that didn’t help them in the latest edition of ESPN’s MLB power rankings.
The Twins fell two spots to No. 11 in ESPN’s updated power rankings released Thursday, one spot below the division rival Royals, whose win over the Twins in that series finale sparked a five-game winning streak. While the Twins followed up their series against the Royals by winning two of three against the Texas Rangers, they most recently lost two of three against the San Diego Padres.
It appears injuries are one of the main reasons for the Twins’ fall in the rankings, though ESPN’s Jorge Castillo also gave them credit for staying in contention despite their misfortunes on that front.
“The Twins remaining in the AL Central title hunt is a testament to their talent because their injury luck this season is astonishing. Once again, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are on the IL. And once again, Minnesota is staying afloat in possession of a wild-card berth,” Castillo wrote.
Castillo continued to write about Buxton’s hot two months prior to landing on the injured list due to hip inflammation, and noted the good news that Buxton could return as soon as Friday. However, in bad news, Castillo also noted Correa is still without a timeline to return from plantar fasciitis.
The Cleveland Guardians, in first place in the American League Central, came in at No. 6 in the power rankings, one spot below their previous ranking. That’s due to their up-and-down nature that included a seven-game skid followed by a five-game win streak before getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. They’re in the midst of a three-game series with the New York Yankees — No. 2 in the power rankings — and have split the first two games ahead of Thursday’s 12:10 p.m. series finale.
The Royals came in at No. 10 in the rankings after what ESPN described as “one of their most explosive weeks of the season.” They parlayed their series-finale win over the Twins into a five-game win streak and outscored opponents 37-7 during that hot-hitting stretch.
The Los Angeles Dodgers remained atop this week’s power rankings at No. 1.
The Twins have an off day on Thursday before they return home to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. First pitch for the series opener is at 7:10 p.m.