Why Roki Sasaki could but probably won't pick the Twins
Roki Sasaki and the Minnesota Twins?
Fans can dream, but the odds of the 23-year-old Japanese pitching phenom picking the Twins over 29 other suitors appears to be a pipe dream for the ages. Things like that don't happen to Minnesota, outside of scenarios where two teams agree to mega contracts with a superstar only to back out at the last second out of fear of a chronic injury.
But, man. Once stars get to Minnesota, they really like it here. Carlos Correa loves the fishing and Julius Randle really digs the neighborhoods. Well, his wife does at least. So cozy here!
Derek Falvey, the Twins' chief baseball officer, is on record saying the Twins want Sasaki.
“We have interest,” Falvey said at the Winter Meetings in Dallas, according to the Star Tribune. “If you’re in one of the rooms in this building and they don’t say that, that would be shocking to me. Obviously, we just want to understand what he’s looking for.”
Falvey likely dreams of signing Sasaki and watching his 101 mph fastball and devastating off-speed pitches mow down opposing batters. Of course, dreams often blend reality and fiction, and the real part of Falvey's dream would be when the Pohlads tie his hands behind his back and ask him to build a competitive roster. Night sweats would begin before Falvey slides off his Crocs, grabs a pen with his toes and offers it to Sasaki while nodding in the direction of a contract on the table.
In the dream, Sasaki signs. It's glorious and Falvey sits glowingly next to manager Rocco Baldelli while Sasaki, wearing a puffer coat, laughs about how cold it is in Minnesota during his introductory press conference.
Then Falvey wakes up. He's drenched in sweat. Sasaki never took his call. He turns on the TV and sees Sasaki's debut press conference with the Dodgers.
Genuinely depressed, Falvey looks at his phone and sees a message in the Pohlad group text. His stomach sinks as he mutters the words under his breath.
"We've traded Bailey Ober to the Yankees for cash considerations and their 24th-ranked prospect. Meeting 9 a.m. at the office."
There is some hope for the Twins
It is theoretically possible that Sasaki signs with the Twins.
Sasaki is affordable. Because he's not 25 years old and he is an international free agent, he's only eligible to sign a minor-league contract with a limited signing bonus. He's expected to begin meeting with teams next week after his 45-day negotiating window opened on Tuesday.
Not only is he affordable, but his agent has suggested that Sasaki playing for a team outside of a major market might be ideal as he transitions to Major League Baseball.
“I think that there’s an argument to be made that a smaller, midmarket team might be more beneficial for him as a soft landing coming from Japan, given what he’s been through and not having an enjoyable experience with the media,” Joel Wolfe said Dec. 10. “I don’t know how he’s going to view it, but it might be beneficial for him to be in a smaller market.”
Wolfe also suggested that it might not matter if Sasaki plays for a team that has another Japanese player on the roster, which the Twins don't.
If you're keeping track, that's three in favor of the Twins: 1) affordable, 2) smaller market, 3) Japanese teammate not necessary.
And while Wolfe has advised Sasaki to not let money factor into his decision, the Twins are one of eight teams that have the maximum bonus pool allotment of $7,555,500 to spend on international free agents. If the Twins wanted to, they could offer it all to Sasaki.
The only other clubs that can offer as much are the Athletics, Brewers, Marlins, Mariners, Rays, Reds and Tigers.
Another reason the Twins might have a chance is because they can field a competitive roster despite the financial restrictions imposed by ownership.
It's a puncher's chance and it might not be a good one, but there is a world where Sasaki picks the Twins. Just don't hold your breath...